Indian Railways new halt station near Bangalore Airport to offer fast, economical commuting option; details

January 5, 2021 12:33 PM

The newly opened railway station is located on the north-west corner of the KIA campus and is built on an existing track that links Yashwanhtpur sub-locality in the north-western part of Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur.

halt station, Bengaluru Airport stationThe halt railway station, adjacent to the airport, has commenced operations. (image: Railway Ministry Twitter handle)

Now, travelling to Bengaluru Airport has become more convenient! On Monday, the private airport operator of Kempegowda International Airport- Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the commencement of the Indian Railways suburban halt station adjacent to the international airport will offer a fast and economical option of commuting to flyers as well as its workforce. The newly opened railway station is located on the north-west corner of the KIA campus and is built on an existing track that links Yashwanhtpur sub-locality in the north-western part of Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur. The halt railway station, adjacent to the airport, has commenced operations, according to a PTI report.

In the year 2014, the airport operator in collaboration with the authorities of Indian Railways proposed the state government of Karnataka for the establishment of suburban rail service to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, recommending a halt railway station on the existing line that connects Yeshwanthpura to Devanahalli in the city, BIAL said. The station has been constructed by BIAL. It has a 230-metre-long platform, which is connected to various parts of Bengaluru Airport by a shuttle bus service, managed and operated by the airport operator. The timing, as well as the frequency of the shuttle service, will be synchronized with the train timings, BIAL further stated.

The joint effort of the national transporter and BIAL is focused on promoting rail-based transport system by reviewing the schedule of existing train services as well as the introduction of additional services to suit peak hours of flights and working hours of Airport staff, the airport operator said. The facility, based on usage and acceptance, will be upgraded over time in order to cater to the travel requirements of the public as well as the airport employees, BIAL added. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that the new station will go a long way in enhancing last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru Airport. Besides, it will benefit lakhs of commuters and reduce traffic congestion significantly.

