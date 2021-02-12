  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train to run as Tejas Express; Here’s why

By:
February 12, 2021 3:34 PM

Train number 02435/02436 New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will be operated by the national transporter with the rake of Tejas Express train from 15 February to 31 March 2021.

Tejas Express, Vande Bharat ExpressThe rake of the New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will go for its maintenance.

Indian Railways passengers, take a note! The Railway Ministry has announced that the first semi-high speed, engine-less train service of Indian Railways- Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi will run with Tejas Express rake from 15 February to 31 March 2021. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway zone, the rake of the New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will go for its maintenance of necessary safety over hauling work. Hence, train number 02435/02436 New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will be operated by the national transporter with the rake of Tejas Express train from 15 February to 31 March 2021.

The New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on 15 February 2020. The Vande Bharat Express train, which has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities, can run up to a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. This semi-high speed train service covers the distance between the national capital and Varanasi in just eight hours. It has 16 AC coaches of which two coaches are of executive class. The train has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers in total.

The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express train has ultra modern features such as automatic sliding doors, quick acceleration, on board infotainment as well as Global Positioning System (GPS) based passenger information system, zero discharge vacuum bio toilets, retractable footsteps, etc. The Vande Bharat Express coaches have a regenerative braking system, which can save up to 30 per cent of electrical energy.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) currently operates Tejas Express trains between Lucknow and Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and a Humsafar Express train between Indore and Varanasi, connecting three Jyotirlinga shrines – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, and Kashi Vishwanath.

