Indian Railways’ New Delhi Railway Station to become world-class! 9 global, domestic firms participate in bid

Indian Railways’ New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) to become world-class! To redevelop the New Delhi railway station, nine global and domestic companies have participated including Adani Railways Transport, GMR Highways and ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments. Other firms like Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Omaxe Limited as well as Elpis Ventures participated in the request for quotation (RFQ) for the station redevelopment project which opened on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, these firms will now undergo technical evaluation.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will float the request for proposal (RFP) in the next stage for selected participants who get qualified in the technical process. The project development follows the pre-bid meetings as well as virtual roadshows that apprised the stakeholders of various developments and elicited feedback on the station redevelopment. The NDLS redevelopment is a flagship project of the RLDA. Also, it is the first to be undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR.

The project will incur capital expenditure at around USD 680 million and will be developed on a DBFOT model. The NDLS redevelopment project offers various revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights. It is likely to be completed in around four years and the period of concession is for 60 years.

The NDLS is strategically located in the heart of the national capital and has proximity to CP, the prime commercial hub of Delhi. The world-class redeveloped station will be in line with global standards with dome-shaped terminal buildings as well as two arrival and departure areas at the concourse level. The revamped NDLS complex will also have 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with hotel/offices and retail at podium), two multi-modal transport hubs on every side as well as pedestrian boulevard with high-street shopping outlets. Cycle tracks, pedestrian movement, and green tracks have also been integrated into the proposed development plan.

The railway station will be connected to the Indira Gandhi International Airport through Delhi Metro Airport Express Line and with Delhi-NCR via the Yellow Line. Also, DTC bus stops are present on both sides of the station. The redeveloped station project has a master plan area of 120 hectares, out of which an area of 88 hectares is being planned in the project’s phase 1. The approving authority for the Master Plan is RLDA. In a bid to expedite the approvals as well as clearances, an Apex Committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the report said.