Indian Railways’ New Delhi railway station to be world-class; GMR, Adani participate in pre-bid meeting

New Delhi railway station news: Recently, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) of Indian Railways held the first pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station. As many as 20 national and international firms companies such as Socié té Nationale des Chemins de Fer (SNCF), Anchorage Infrastructure, Arabian Construction Company, GMR, Adani, JKB Infra, etc., participated in the meeting. According to RLDA, the project’s objective is to position NDLS as a multi-modal hub through upgradation of its infrastructure and provision of state-of-the-art amenities like an elevated concourse, multi-level car parking along with many other passenger-friendly facilities.

The New Delhi railway station redevelopment project would be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer, also known as the DBFOT model for 60 years’ concession period. The project, which is slated to be completed in four years is expected to incur capital expenditure of around Rs 6,500 crore. The redeveloped NDLS station will be a one-stop destination for commercial, retail and hospitality. Also, the project is expected to give a boost to real estate and ensure cascading development of the national capital and surrounding areas, said Ved Parkash Dudeja, RLDA Vice Chairman.

From the development and lease of the commercial components, the concessionaire will earn revenues from passenger handling fees collected from passengers via sale of tickets, revenues from passenger facilities within the railway station such as retail areas, parking, F&B, lounges, advertisement spaces, etc. The phased redevelopment project encompasses redevelopment of the railway station, relocation of social infrastructure, development of associated infrastructure as well as the refurbishment of railway offices along with railway quarters.

Some of the other major highlights of the redeveloped station will include restrooms and food courts, refurbished station platforms with easy access from the concourse level, an elevated concourse with segregation of arriving/departing railway passengers, an elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities like lounges, a multi-level car parking facility as well as Green Building provisions like optimum use of natural ventilation and lighting.