Indian Railways New Delhi, Mumbai stations to be redeveloped to world-class standards! Bids to be invited soon

The system of modernisation will give an integrated approach for enhancing the capacity of the Indian Railways ecosystem

Indian Railways New Delhi and Mumbai railway stations to be world-class soon! With an aim to transform passenger experience at Indian Railways stations, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is redeveloping several stations across the network. In this regard, the Railway Board will be inviting bids in the month of April 2020 for redeveloping the New Delhi railway station and Mumbai station, according to officials quoted in a recent PTI report. VK Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board was recently speaking at the 7th PHD Global Rail Convention 2020 where he was quoted saying that the system of modernisation will give an integrated approach for enhancing the capacity of the Indian Railways ecosystem, through multi-tracking railway connectivity across the country.

Financial Express Online had earlier reported that the New Delhi railway station has been planned to be revamped at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore. The initial bids for the redevelopment project of the station will be invited in a few months. Under the proposed plan for the redevelopment of the station, access roads will be constructed, similar to airports. The first phase of the revamp includes the development of 110 acres of land. Other facilities of the station after redevelopment includes new elevated concourse, revamp of 16 platforms and redevelopment of existing station building.

Meanwhile, Yadav was quoted in the report saying that under the station redevelopment plan, the target is to redevelop the railway stations without investing any money from government sources. The stations are being developed to world-class standards and a few bids have been finalised. The bids for the New Delhi and Mumbai railway stations will be invited by the month of April 2020. While specifically talking about the roadmap for the redevelopment of railway stations, the Chairman added that in order to achieve the set target, the prioritisation of projects is the key element which will be fulfilled by the year 2022-2023.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel was quoted saying that Indian Railways network has played an important role in enhancing the economic and trade growth across the country. He added that Indian Railways is the second largest transportation network in the world and the sector is progressing towards further development and growth.

As part of the Railway Ministry’s plan of redeveloping stations to airport-like world class standards, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) has been entrusted with the specific task. The IRSDC or the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation is the SPV responsible for redeveloping stations and in this regard, several stations are undergoing major infrastructural changes. Some of these stations are also being slated to be redeveloped with private sector participation. The Habibganj and Gandhinagar stations will be very first Indian Railways stations having world-class airport like facilities for passengers.