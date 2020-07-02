These 3 Delhi railway stations set to be world-class! Indian Railways plans mega projects; details

Indian Railways is all set to give three railway stations in the national capital – Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, New Delhi an airport-like makeover.

Delhi to get 3 swanky Indian Railways stations! Indian Railways is all set to give three railway stations in the national capital – Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, New Delhi an airport-like makeover. The Anand Vihar Terminal and Bijwasan railway stations will be redeveloped by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), while the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station (NDLS) will be done by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Once all the redevelopment work is complete, these railway stations will not only boast a swanky makeover but also various passenger-friendly facilities.

New Delhi railway station:

The New Delhi railway station revamp project will be done at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore. The station will be transformed into a world-class transit hub with the development of commercial components like hotel, offices, retail areas, etc. The first phase of the station redevelopment project will involve the renovation of around 110 acres of land. The station will boast separate entry/exit points for arriving and departing passengers. An elevated concourse will be developed at the station and the 16 station platforms will be refurbished. Additionally, a multi-level car parking facility is also likely to come up.

Anand Vihar railway station:

The design of the revamped Anand Vihar station will be eco-friendly. At the station, passengers’ arrival and departure will be separated. An airspace concourse has been proposed by IRSDC as well. The modernized railway station will also boast food stalls, shops, etc. For passengers, the station’s waiting area will be made more comfortable with enough space. Also, there will be adequate stairs and escalators for vertical circulation. The “Divyang friendly” station will enable smooth movement of physically challenged passengers and for those who are visually impaired, the station will offer Tactile and Braille guidance.

Bijwasan railway station:

The Bijwasan station is being redeveloped using the EPC mode at an estimated cost of Rs 270.82 crore over a period of three years. The revamped railway station will have separate areas for arrival and departure. An airport-like waiting area will be set up, which will be developed using the airspace of the station, with a concourse built above the tracks. To ensure quality waiting time, the upgraded railway station will also have shops, food stalls and other facilities. The redeveloped Bijwasan railway station will be 100 per cent friendly for the differently-abled passengers.