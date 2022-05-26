Indian Railways’ New Ayodhya station to be functional by this year-end; Check features here

New Ayodhya Railway Station: Indian Railways’ New Ayodhya railway station in Uttar Pradesh is to be fully functional by this year-end. So far, almost 95 per cent of work on the railway station has been completed, according to ANI. The New Ayodhya railway station will boast various passenger-friendly facilities including two Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), escalators as well as six lifts. The New Ayodhya railway station building is being constructed by the RITES enterprise of Indian Railways. The station building has been equipped with all the modern facilities keeping the future in mind. According to Manish Kumar Bhatia, the Site In-charge of the New Ayodhya railway station, the railway station is likely to get started in five-six months’ time.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today in Chennai, will be laying the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five railway stations. The railway stations, which are to be redeveloped in the state of Tamil Nadu include Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari, Chennai Egmore, Madurai, and Katpadi. As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this station redevelopment project of Indian Railways will be completed at a cost of more than Rs 1800 crore. The station redevelopment project is being undertaken by the government in a bid to enhance the comfort and convenience of Indian Railways’ passengers through the provision of modern amenities, the PMO statement said.

Besides, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation five projects worth more than Rs 2960 crore. In the statement, the PMO said that the 75 kilometre long Madurai-Teni section (Indian Railways’ Gauge Conversion Project) will be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore. The Madurai-Teni Gauge Conversion project is expected to facilitate access and tourism a boost. Another project, the 30 kilometre long 3rd railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu will be developed at a cost of over Rs 590 crore. According to the PMO, this rail project will facilitate the running of more local train services.