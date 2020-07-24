Indian Railways network boost in Andhra Pradesh! New Piduguralla-Savalyapuram line ready for train operations

The new 46 Km long railway line is a part of the Nadikudi – Srikalahasti railway line project in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Railways’ New Piduguralla–Savalyapuram rail line: The new Indian Railways’ line between New Piduguralla and Savalyapuram has been completed and commissioned for train movement. The new 46 Km long railway line is a part of the Nadikudi – Srikalahasti railway line project in the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the South Central Railway zone. The new railway line will facilitate direct traffic movement from Secunderabad to Dhone via New Piduguralla bypassing Nallapadu, reducing travel time for passengers by 96 kilometres. According to the zonal railways, the maximum permissible speed with which train services can be run on this new non-electrified railway line is at 80 Km per hour.

According to the South Central Railway zone, the Nadikudi – Srikalahasti new railway line project is one of the prestigious and important projects taken up by the zone in Andhra Pradesh, linking interior regions of Prakasham, Nellore, Guntur districts on the Indian Railways map. The zonal railways said that the new rail line project was sanctioned in the year 2011-12 for a total distance of 309 Kms. The project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,289 crore, under 50 per cent cost-sharing basis between the national transporter and the state government of Andhra Pradesh along with the provision of required land free of cost by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The new rail line project is being executed in five phases:

Phase I: 47 km long Piduguralla – Savalyapuram stretch

Phase II: 27 km long Gundlakamma – Darsi stretch

Phase III: 52 km long Darsi – Kanigiri stretch and 15 km long Venkatagiri – Alturipadu stretch

Phase IV: 35 km long Kanigiri – Pamuru stretch and 43 km long Atluripadu – Venkatapuram stretch

Phase V: 90 km long Pamuru – Obulayapalle – Venkatapuram stretch

The project has been conceptualized as an alternate railway route to the existing Coastal Railway line between Vijayawada and Chennai. The current railway route is saturated and sometimes serious rail traffic disruptions occur due to floods and cyclones. In this mineral-rich belt, the new proposed railway line will also facilitate freight transport as well as offer scope for substantial passenger traffic. Once completed, the new line project will serve as the shortest route between Guntur and Tirupati.