Indian Railways’ Navratri gift to women commuters of Mumbai local trains! More ladies specials to run

Western Railways to run six women special local trains instead of four women special trains.

Indian Railways’ Navratri gift to women local train commuters in Mumbai! Now, all women passengers of Mumbai local trains can travel easily and conveniently. From today i.e., 21 October 2020, the national transporter has allowed women passengers to travel by Special Suburban trains across the Mumbai Suburban network during the non-peak hours from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and again from 7:00 PM onwards till the end of local train services for the day. According to Western Railways, apart from this, the zone has also decided to run six women special local trains instead of four women special trains in a bid to control the crowd. Here are the details of Ladies Special Trains:

Between VR and CCG, ladies special will run on slow mode from 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM

Between VR and CCG, ladies special will run on fast mode from 9:49 AM to 10:14 AM

Between CCG and VR, ladies special will run on slow mode from 6:55 PM to 8:40 PM

Between CCG and VR, ladies special will run on fast mode from 7:40 PM to 9:00 PM

Meanwhile, the Western Railway zone has also announced to operate 106 trips of six more festival special trains to various destinations during this festive season of Dussehra and Diwali. Following is the list of festival special train services with their details: