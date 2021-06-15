Indian Railways narrow gauge trains to chug in the Kangra Valley again! Check here for details

Indian Railways is resuming several special train services. (image: IE)

Restoration of Indian Railways Trains: For the convenience and smooth movement of passengers, Indian Railways is resuming several special train services, which were temporarily cancelled or suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. According to the national transporter, travelling passengers must follow all COVID-19 pandemic related guidelines and protocols issued by the state and central governments in the trains as well as at railway stations. The Northern Railway zone has recently issued a list of special trains that are being restored from today (15 June 2021) in the Kangra Valley Railway Section. Here are the special train services that are being restored from today:

Train number 04601 Pathankot Junction – Joginder Nagar Special Express will resume services from 15 June 2021

Train number 04602 Joginder Nagar – Pathankot Junction Special Express will resume services from 16 June 2021

Train Number 04647 Pathankot Junction – Baijnath Paprola Special Express will resume services from 15 June 2021

Train Number 04648 Baijnath Paprola – Pathankot Junction Special Express will resume services from 15 June 2021

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway zone has also announced that Train Number 04647/04648 Pathankot Junction – Bajinath Paprola – Pathankot Junction Special Express has been provided with additional halts at Nupur Road, Guler, Kangra Mandir railway stations. Train Number 04647 will arrive Nupur Road at 9:19 AM and depart at 9:20 AM, arrive Guler at 11:05 AM and depart at 11:06 AM, arrive Kangra Mandir at 12:05 PM and depart at 12:06 PM. While Train Number 04648 will arrive Kangra Mandir at 5:51 PM and depart at 5:52 PM, arrive Guler at 6:53 PM and depart at 6:54 PM, arrive Nupur Road at 8:24 PM and depart 8:25 PM. For any kind of enquiry or information such as arrival/departure timings and enroute halts, passengers have been advised to contact Rail Madad helpline number 139 or visit Indian Railways website.