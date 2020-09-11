Indian Railways Nagpur station to get a makeover! Heritage Conservation Committee approves redevelopment plan

The redevelopment works on Nagpur station will be conducted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC).
Redevelopment of Nagpur railway station: Indian Railways’ Nagpur railway station will soon boast a new modernized makeover! The railway station is all set to undergo a massive renovation. Recently, the Heritage Conservation Committee has approved the redevelopment plan of Nagpur railway station. The redevelopment works on Nagpur station will be conducted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). A meeting was held by the Heritage Conservation Committee on 13 August 2020 at the Head Quarters of Nagpur Municipal Corporation in order to discuss as well as consider the station redevelopment proposal submitted by IRSDC.
In a bid to de-risk the station redevelopment project, IRSDC processes to obtain approvals. As part of this, a detailed proposal was submitted by IRSDC to Nagpur Municipal Corporation as well as the “Heritage Impact Plan” to Nagpur’s Heritage Conservation Committee. This proposal was considered by the Heritage Conservation Committee, comprising of eminent engineers, architects, and environmentalists, on 13 August 2020. Following is the Heritage Strategy:
- The Heritage Impact Assessment Report was prepared considering that the Heritage Grade II buildings present regional as well as local importance, along with special architectural, aesthetic merit, its historical and cultural significance, ornamentation, workmanship, climate-responsive architecture.
- The plan proposes to de-clutter heritage building by relocating the surrounding similar looking buildings, enhance beauty as well as the grandeur of the heritage building. Besides, the plan proposes to introduce lift for universal accessibility as well as modernize without disturbing the heritage.
- To minimize cross-movement and clutter during peak hours, the plan proposes to segregate passenger flows in the railway station.
- Clearing the circulation corridors which are currently being utilized as station admin functions on the ground floor.
- Elevation cleaning of heritage block as well as improving façade lighting to emphasize its look and feel.
- The plan also proposes to streamline façade controls in terms of signage, which includes type, colour, size, etc.
