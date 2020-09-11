Indian Railways Nagpur station to get a makeover! Heritage Conservation Committee approves redevelopment plan

The Heritage Conservation Committee has approved the redevelopment plan of Nagpur railway station.

Redevelopment of Nagpur railway station: Indian Railways’ Nagpur railway station will soon boast a new modernized makeover! The railway station is all set to undergo a massive renovation. Recently, the Heritage Conservation Committee has approved the redevelopment plan of Nagpur railway station. The redevelopment works on Nagpur station will be conducted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). A meeting was held by the Heritage Conservation Committee on 13 August 2020 at the Head Quarters of Nagpur Municipal Corporation in order to discuss as well as consider the station redevelopment proposal submitted by IRSDC.

In a bid to de-risk the station redevelopment project, IRSDC processes to obtain approvals. As part of this, a detailed proposal was submitted by IRSDC to Nagpur Municipal Corporation as well as the “Heritage Impact Plan” to Nagpur’s Heritage Conservation Committee. This proposal was considered by the Heritage Conservation Committee, comprising of eminent engineers, architects, and environmentalists, on 13 August 2020. Following is the Heritage Strategy: