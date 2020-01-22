Indian Railways Nagpur, Amritsar, Sabarmati, Gwalior stations to be world-class soon! IRSDC invites bidders

The pre-application conference, with a pre-bidding meeting, offers live investment opportunities for the redevelopment project of the four railway stations.

Soon, Indian Railways Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati stations will have world-class airport like facilities. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), which is undertaking the work for the redevelopment of these stations to world-class standards, has invited interested bidders for a pre-application conference today, i.e., on January 22, 2020 at the Rail Bhawan in the national capital. The pre-application conference is for the request for quotations (RFQ’s) for the redevelopment of the four railway stations on the design build finance operate transfer (DBFOT) basis.

In this regard, on December 20, 2019, the in-principle approval of inviting the RFQ’s for the redevelopment program of the Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati stations on the basis of the public-private partnership (PPP) modal was given by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

The pre-application conference, with a pre-bidding meeting, offers live investment opportunities for the redevelopment project of the four railway stations. The conference organised by IRSDC at the Rail Bhavan’s conference room began at 11 AM. According to IRSDC, the detailed information regarding the four RFQ’s of the stations is available at https://irsdc.in/active. The IRSDC had invited the RFQ’s on behalf of the zonal railways. The RFQ’s are based on the user charge as well as the land monetization on leasehold basis for upto 99 years. The documents were made available for downloading from December 23, 2019 at the website of https://www.etenders.gov.in/eprocure/app

For the redevelopment project, Indian Railways is aiming to completely revamp its stations with airport-like facilities, ensuring commercial development of areas around the stations as well. The Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar as well as Sabarmati stations are set to be revamped by highlighting the unique heritage buildings of these stations. Some of the airport-like infrastructural facilities such as separate exit and entry points, retail, shopping, hospitality and F&B facilities will be made available at the four stations. Moreover, all the four stations will be environmentally sustainable and Divyang-friendly, for the convenience of differently-abled passengers.

Meanwhile, the redevelopment work for the Habibganj and Gandhinagar stations into world-class travel hubs have already begun. The Habibganj station will become the country’s very first world-class station which is being revamped on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg station. It is getting redeveloped on the basis of the PPP model, partnered with the Bansal group. The project is expected to cost Rs 100 crore, while a sum of Rs 350 crore is likely to be spent on the commercial development. The Gandhinagar station’s redevelopment will cost Rs 350 core.