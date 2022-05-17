Indian Railways’ Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train completes 50 years of service

Indian Railways celebrates Golden Jubilee of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express! The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which connects the national capital and the financial capital, completed 50 years of its journey today. The operation of this premium train service was started by Indian Railways on May 17, 1972. According to the Railway Ministry, Rajdhani Express is the “Pride of the Pack”. The high-priority Rajdhani Express trains are long-distance passenger carriers on the Indian Railways network, the ministry said on its Twitter handle. With spacious coaches as well as fewer halts, the Rajdhani Express trains offer a comfortable and luxurious travel experience to passengers.

At present, 25 pairs of Rajdhani Express trains are operational across the Indian Railways network, the Railway Ministry stated. According to the Ministry of Railways, the pride of the Indian Railways network, the Rajdhani Express trains are fully air-conditioned train services. The Rajdhani Express was initially started to connect New Delhi- the national capital (Rajdhani) with the state capitals. The very first Rajdhani Express Train was launched on March 1, 1969, between Howrah and New Delhi, the Railway Ministry said. On March 1, this year, the Howrah – New Delhi Rajdhani Express completed 53 years of service.

In the year 2019, the Howarh – New Delhi Rajdhani had turned 50. To mark the golden jubilee occasion, passengers of the Kolkata Rajdhani received greeting messages via SMS. They were also welcomed by Indian Railways with brand new linen and disposable napkins along with greetings of the 50 Years of the train. Apart from this, there was also a cake-cutting ceremony. The Indian Railways staff deployed on the Rajdhani were provided with a special badge to wear. Moreover, greetings were displayed on the video wall of the railway station, the train’s destination boards and were communicated through the Public Address System at the station as well as on the train.