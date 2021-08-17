Indian Railways Mumbai Local Trains: Check rules for travelling & steps to get monthly passes

The authorities will verify the vaccination status of the passenger before giving the necessary clearance to purchase a monthly pass.

Mumbai Local Train Services: Four months ago the state government of Maharashtra had shut down Indian Railways’ local train services for the general public in order to stop the spread of Covid-19. However, recently, the Maharashtra government has allowed those who are fully vaccinated to board suburban local trains in the city of Mumbai at least 14 days after taking their second Covid vaccine dose. The authorities will verify the vaccination status of the passenger before giving the necessary clearance to purchase a monthly pass, according to an IE report. In Mumbai, the local trains for the general public resumed from 15 August 2021.

What is the offline verification process to obtain a monthly pass?

According to the report, an offline process began on 11 August 2021 to verify the vaccination status of commuters who have received both Covid vaccine shots is being conducted at local railway stations on central, western, and harbour lines. At 109 stations across the MMR, 420 help desks have been set up which are operational from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM daily, with two consecutive sessions. Those who are eligible should carry original hard copies of the final Covid vaccination certificate along with proof of a government-issued photo ID (preferably Aadhar Card). Commuters must also carry a coloured photocopy of the photo ID as well as the final vaccination certificate. Both the documents are mandatory to enter the station premises.

Following the verification of these documents, the certificate and the ID proof will be stamped by the authorities. Passengers can obtain their monthly pass after showing the documents’ stamped copies at the ticket counter. All passengers must carry the monthly pass, final certificate of the vaccination and an ID card while travelling by the local trains.

How can commuters obtain the pass online?

Maharashtra’s Relief and Rehabilitation Department had launched a website to provide e-passes to those who are associated with essential services. The public can visit this website (https://epassmsdma.mahait.org) to get their monthly passes.

People who are eligible can go to the web portal, click on the option of ‘Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens’ as well as key in the mobile contact number that they have used during vaccination registration.

An OTP will be sent to users via SMS. On entering the OTP, they need to submit information like name, beneficiary reference number, mobile number, etc., and click on the option of ‘Generate Pass’.

Then the web portal will display applicant details automatically, including the vaccination dates. Applicants are required to upload their photos under the self-image option.

Once this process is completed, a message will appear stating that the applicant will receive a link via SMS in 48 hours. After receiving the link, the e-pass can be obtained.

On showing this e-pass at a railway ticket counter, the actual monthly pass can be obtained.

The e-pass will be issued to the person only if at least 14 days have been completed since receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

In case, anybody applies before that, then he/she will receive the e-pass only after the stipulated period is over.

Besides fully vaccinated people, who else can travel by local trains?

Government as well as semi-government staff, and also those associated with essential services, will be permitted to travel by suburban trains irrespective of their Covid vaccination status.

Who all are ineligible to travel by local trains?

Those who are not completely vaccinated, or have not completed a minimum of 14 days since receiving the second vaccine dose, are not eligible to commute on local trains.

Also, citizens who are fully vaccinated can only travel with the monthly pass and not purchase tickets for a single journey. However, daily season tickets can be utilized by government staff and those associated with essential services.