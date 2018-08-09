Indian Railways multi-purpose stalls too soon sell low-cost medicines at stations (Reuters)

Railways’ multi purpose stalls (MPS) at stations could soon stock generic low-cost medicines, the Railway Board has decided, the government informed Parliament today. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said at present, three chemist stalls are operational – all of them in Mumbai – one each at Churchgate, Mumbai Central and Andheri Railway stations.

“Railway Board has decided that a policy provision will be made that existing Multi Purpose Stalls (MPS) at railway stations may be authorized to stock generic low-cost medicines also in accordance with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme,” he said.

Gohain said that under the existing Multi Purpose Stall (MPS) policy, in order to have single outlet/stall at platforms for non-catering items required during travelling, it has been decided such stalls wherein items permitted for sale are miscellaneous items, books/magazines/news paper, chemist stall items-OTC (over the counter) medicines and non-pharmacy items viz.dry/spray milk powder and other such items.

In the MPS policy, retailers/individuals/self help groups (SHGs)/registered sole proprietorship firms or a partnership firm/company, incorporated under Partnership Act 1932/ Companies Act 1956 amended from time to time are eligible to participate in the bidding process, he said.