Indian Railways moving towards pollution-free modernization! From DFCs to electrification, see major steps

To become the world’s largest green railway network, Piyush Goyal Indian Railways is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before the year 2030. Since 2014, the electrification of railways which is eco-friendly and reduces pollution has increased around ten times, according to the Railway Ministry. Besides, the national transporter has planned to electrify the balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes across the Indian Railways network by December 2023 in order to achieve 100 per cent electrification of BG routes. From DFCs to Bio-Toilets, here are some major steps were taken by Indian Railways to move towards pollution-free modernization:
- Indian Railways has adopted modern measures such as Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights, automatic coach washing plants, water conservation as well as solar powered stations to contribute towards environmental protection.
- Dedicated Freight Corridors (Eastern DFC and Western DFC) are being developed as a low carbon green transportation network with a long-term low carbon roadmap, which will allow it to adopt more energy-efficient as well as carbon-friendly processes, practices and technologies.
- In July 2016, an MoU signed between the national transporter and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the facilitation of Green initiatives on the Indian Railways network. Till now, as many as 39 Workshops, eight Loco Sheds, seven Production Units and one Stores depot have been ‘GreenCo’ certified. These include two Platinum ratings, 15 Gold ratings as well as 18 Silver ratings.
- Also, Green Certification has also been achieved by 19 stations including three Platinum, six Gold and six Silver ratings. In addition, 27 more railway buildings, campuses, offices, as well as other establishments, are also Green certified including 15 Platinum, nine Gold and two Silver ratings.
- According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter has incorporated Climate Change features in its own risk assessments as well as disaster management protocols. The ministry has also claimed that the top management in Indian Railways’ many public sectors have been communicating with stakeholders for a shared understanding, required for long-term health as well as sustainability of the organizations they lead.
