Indian Railways moves swiftly! In a “first”, CRS inspects, authorizes train ops in just 1 day on new route

During the trial, a speed of up to 110 kmph was achieved.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways moves swiftly! In what is possibly the first time in the history of Indian Railways, a Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection, CRS authorization as well as introduction of commercial train services have all taken place in just one day! Sources have told Financial Express Online that CRS has recently inspected the newly constructed 25 kV AC broad gauge electrification works of a single line from Miraj up to Kolhapur. This was followed by a speed trial by a special train hauled by an electric locomotive from Kolhapur to Miraj of Pune Division of Central Railway zone. During the trial, a speed of up to 110 kmph was achieved, according to a letter sent to the Railway Board by the CRS.

Satisfied with the inspection and speed trial on the section, the CRS has authorized the introduction of 25 kV AC traction for the aforesaid lines for the public carriage of passenger and freight services at the sanctioned speed of electric locomotives and other rolling stock including MEMU stock or the sectional speed, whichever is less.

Meanwhile, Central Railways is set to introduce the zone’s first AC local train in Mumbai. The AC local train is likely to begin commercial operations from the end of this month or early January 2020. The train, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, will boast various modern features such as electrically operated automatic door closing feature, GPS-based passenger information system, and spacious coaches.

Even though the route for running the new AC local train has not been announced by the national transporter, it is being expected that the train will run between Thane-Panvel, and Panvel-Vashi stations. The AC local train will be parked at Mumbai’s Kurla railway car shed and will undergo static trials, following which, the local train will be introduced on Central Railways’ rail tracks.

By the month of March 2020, Central Railways is likely to get as many as six AC local trains, which are to be introduced on the mainline between CSMT-Kalyan route, and between CSMT-Panvel stations.