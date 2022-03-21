Indian Railways move to boost local craft! Tirupati to be 1st SCR station to implement One Station One Product

This concept’s main objective is to make each railway station a promotional hub as well as showcase destination for a local product.

Indian Railways ‘One Station One Product’ Concept: Tirupati station to become South Central Railways’ first station to implement ‘One Station One Product’. In Union Budget 2022-23, the government announced the Concept of “One station one Product”. This concept’s main objective is to make each railway station a promotional hub as well as showcase destination for a local product. The move is expected to give a major boost to local industries by providing enhanced livelihood and welfare of tribals, local artisans, potters, weavers or handloom weavers, etc. The stations will act as a marketing channel in form of an earmarked stall through which the local item distinct to the particular region will be sold, according to South Central Railways.

Under ‘One Station One Product’, earmarked space will be provided at the platforms of railway stations for setting up of stalls for marketing and promotion of local food items, artifacts, handicrafts, handlooms, garments, leather products, local toys, instruments, traditional appliances, processed or semi-processed food items, etc., distinct to a particular area. Accordingly, the Railway Board has advised selecting one railway station on each zone for the implementation of this concept, initially as a pilot project for 15 days. As such, South Central Railways’ Tirupati station has been identified as the zone’s first railway station for the implementation of this concept on a pilot basis for 15 days, starting from 25 March 2022.

According to South Central Railways, the surrounding areas of the Tirupati station are famous for Kalamkari art and textiles. The railway station, accordingly, has been identified for promoting Kalamkari Sarees and Textiles. Additionally, various other products can also be showcased or sold at the railway station, if the products are indigenous to that area, like Wood Crafting products, etc., the zone added. These stalls at station platforms will be allotted o­n payment of a registration fee of Rs 500 approximately per day.