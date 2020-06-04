Indian Railways modifies the Jolarpettai station yard to take train speeds of 110 kmph; know more

The upgradation of 4-km long Jolarpettai yard has paved the way for enhanced speed and safety of train services at Jolarpettai.

The Jolarpettai yard has been upgraded to enhance speed and safety of train operations! The Jolarpettai Junction station, under Indian Railways’ Chennai Division of Southern Railway zone, serves as a major railhead, handling more than 190 train services daily. During this lockdown period, the Southern Railway zone is carrying out major infrastructure and safety works to prevent disruptions of passenger train services.

According to the zonal railways, the upgradation of 4-km long Jolarpettai yard has paved the way for enhanced speed and safety of train services at Jolarpettai. Now, the trains can be operated at a speed of 110 km per hour instead of the existing 15 km per hour. This will save 20 minutes in a single trip and 40 minutes for a round trip of turn around trains to Coimbatore, Bangalore, etc., from Chennai. The Jolarpettai yard’s upgradation works also included the following important remodeling works: