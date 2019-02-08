Indian Railways’ Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli manufactures 152 LHB coaches in January, its highest ever!

Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli has manufactured 152 Linke Hofmann Bush (LHB) coaches, its highest ever, in the month of January 2019.

Indian Railways’ Modern Coach Factory sets new record! The national transporter’s as its Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli has manufactured 152 Linke Hofmann Bush (LHB) coaches, its highest ever, in the month of January 2019. Last year in December, the MCF manufactured 144 coaches. Interestingly, the factory is almost doubling its production from 2014-2015, when it manufactured 140 number of coaches. Thereafter, 285 coaches were manufactured in 2015-2016, 576 coaches in 2016-2017 and 711 coaches in 2017-2018. By the month of November last year, the MCF was progressing fast to achieve the target of 1232 coaches, which was set by the Railway Board, surpassing its installed capacity of 1000 number of coaches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the MCF, Raebareli in December last year, appreciated the progress made by the factory in the last four years. Moreover, he also expressed hope to surpass the production beyond 1400 number of coaches in the current financial year by the end of March 2019.

With the development of 152 LHB coaches in the month of January 2019, as many as 1140 coaches have been produced by the MCF in the current financial year. According to a press release issued by the MCF, Raebareli, in light of PM Modi’s expectations, the Railway Board, has now issued enhanced target to ensure production of as many as 1422 LHB coaches by the end of March this year, doubling the production of 2017-2018.

The LHB coaches, based on German technology, were first introduced in 2000 on the Indian Railways network and in the year 2003, the first indigenous coach was put into service. The LHB coaches are safer than ICF-design coaches as they are equipped with anti-climbing features. With anti-climbing feature, piling up of coaches on top of each other in case of an accident is avoided. In 2017, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai manufactured the first 100% LHB coach under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. As of now, the production of ICF-design coaches has been completely stopped as Indian Railways aims to replace all old ICF-design coaches with new LHB coaches in the coming years.