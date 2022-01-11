Indian Railways’ Mission Amanat: New initiative by RPF for passengers to track and get back their lost luggage

The RPF has taken a new initiative by launching “Mission Amanat”, making it easier for the railway passengers to get back their lost luggage.

Operation Mission Amanat: Indian Railways launches a new initiative to track lost belongings of passengers! From now, Indian Railways travellers do not have to worry about their luggage while travelling. In case of lost belongings, one can easily track their lost items and get them back. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) plays a major role to ensure the safety and security of passengers as well as their luggage and belongings. In this direction, the RPF has taken a new initiative by launching “Mission Amanat”, making it easier for the railway passengers to get back their lost luggage. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, under the new Mission Amanat initiative, the details of lost luggage and belongings along with photos are posted on the official website of the zonal railway.

The Railway Protection Force uploads the information of the lost luggage and belonging in the web portal https://wr.indianrailways.gov.in/ in the tab of divisions under the link “Mission Amanat – RPF”, Western Railways said. During the year 2021, from January to December, the Railway Protection Force of the Western Railway zone retrieved left behind luggage having value to the tune of Rs 2.58 crore belonging to a total of 1,317 railway passengers as well as returned the luggage to them after due verification. The Railway Protection Force of Western Railways has been providing this service to railway passengers under Operation Mission Amanat.

In a bid to provide a safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the passengers, the RPF of Western Railways works round the clock, the zonal railway claimed. The Railway Protection Force has discharged the responsibility of protection of huge assets of the national transporter spread far and wide across the country by taking preventive steps as well as steps for detection of crime across the railway premises, the Western Railway further stated.