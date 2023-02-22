Indian Railways: Mega projects for developing world-class stations underway – Here’s all about amenities and cost of projects

Indian Railways has taken the initiative to modernise its infrastructure across the country and in line with this step, the transformation of major railway stations has already started. In order to put the railway stations in India on the map of world-class stations, the Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in upgrading the place. The primary objective behind the upgrade is to also provide top-notch amenities to passengers coupled with seamless travel comfort.

Moreover, the station redevelopment project will not simply boost the passenger experience but also have a multiplier effect on the country’s economy. The project will also be a huge force behind generating and increasing new employment opportunities.

Let’s take a look at some of best-in-class station redevelopment mega projects:

New Delhi railway station (NDLS)

In Principle approval for the Master Plan of the New Delhi railway station has been given on December 06, 2021. The modernization plan has been signed by the divisional headquarters and sent to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on March 17, 2022. Northern Railway’s New Delhi railway station is being re-developed at a cost of more than Rs 4,000 crore.

According to reports, the railway station will have a six-floor building. It will have two large domes of 80 meters high and 450 meters long. The twin domes will cover all 16 platforms of the station complex. The New Delhi railway station will be integrated with Delhi Metro’s Yellow line and Airport Express Line.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai

Central Railway’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station is a Unesco World Heritage Site and is the first terminus station in the country. It is being redeveloped by preserving the grand heritage of the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory. The modernization was planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, and better multi-modal integration.

The redevelopment will be done in EPC mode at a cost of more than Rs 1,813 crores. The redeveloped station will be a sustainable green building equipped with solar energy, water conservation and recycling, STP, and solid waste management. The station will be integrated with metro line 3.

Jammu-Tawi railway station (JAT)

The Jammu-Tawi railway station is the largest railway station in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It falls under Northern Railway’s Firozpur division. The station redevelopment project is in full swing and is being built at a cost of Rs 258.57 crore. The work of Project Management Services (PMS- responsible to monitor the redevelopment project) has been assigned to Tata Consulting Engineer on September 23, 2022. At present, 80 percent of site clearance for station building B has been completed. The permission to cut 195 trees has also been received. The tender for redevelopment has been finalized on August 17, 2022.

Jaipur Junction railway station (JP)

North Western Railway’s Jaipur junction railway station is being re-developed at a cost of Rs 716.88 crores. The transformation work has been awarded to Delhi-based Girdhari Lal Construction at a cost of Rs 578 crore. The project is likely to be completed within a period of 42 months. In order to avoid inconvenience to the passengers arriving at the station, and at the same time to continue the redevelopment work smoothly, the railways have made an alternate route for entry and exit to the platform.

In FY 2023-24, the railways have decided to redevelop 1,275 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. The national transporter has received a budgetary outlay of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for the next fiscal.