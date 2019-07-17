Indian Railways mega project in Assam! Doubling of New Bongaigaon-Agthori line via Rangiya gets Cabinet nod

Indian Railways’ project in Assam will generate direct employment during construction for around 34.31 lakh man-days.

Indian Railways connectivity in the North-East gets a boost! In a major boost to Indian Railways connectivity in Assam and the North-East, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a mega project worth Rs 2042.51 crore. Rail Ministry, headed by Piyush Goyal, will undertake the project of doubling of 142.97 km-long New Bongaigaon to Agthori via Rangiya railway line. The project will connect 5 districts of Assam. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2022-23.

Indian Railways’ project in Assam will generate direct employment during construction for around 34.31 lakh man-days. It will pass through districts like Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, and Nalbari districts. The project will be completed by Construction Organization of Northeast Frontier Railway.

According to Indian Railways, the project will remove the existing capacity constraints of the network. The doubling of New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya is required to handle the increasing freight and passenger traffic. The central government stated that overall operative performance of New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya will be improved once the project is completed. The completed project will also reduce the issue pertaining to the congestion of the section to a great extent.

Indian Railways hopes that the approved multi-crore project will reduce the growing traffic into the North-East region and ensure faster mobility once the doubling of the line in the section is completed. The central government stated that the project became necessary as the line capacity utilization of the section between New Bongaigaon and Agthori via Rangiya is over 100 per cent. It said that traffic on this section will increase as Rangiya-Murkongselek Broad Gauge line has already been commissioned in 2015-16. Apart from this, the Bogibeel Bridge new line has also been commissioned recently.

The CCEA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the construction of a third line between Allahabad and Mughalsarai. A new railway line between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat in Uttar Pradesh got nod in the CCEA meet.