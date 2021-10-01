Indian Railways’ medal winners and participants of Tokyo Olympics honoured with Special Cash Awards

Recently, Vaishnaw felicitated medal winners and participants of Tokyo Olympics from Indian Railways in a function organized by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).
Indian Railways’ Tokyo Olympic medal winners and participants felicitated! Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that assured career progression of sportsperson with Indian Railways is currently being worked out. The minister has instructed senior officials to come up with a draft of career progression of Railway sports persons by 30 October 2021. Recently, Vaishnaw felicitated medal winners and participants of Tokyo Olympics from Indian Railways in a function organized by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB). The event was held to honour 25 medalist players and 6 coaches of Indian Railways who participated in the XXXII Olympic Games 2020 that took place in Tokyo, Japan.
The Union Minister had announced Special Cash Awards to athletes and coaches of Indian Railways besides regular Cash Awards from Railway Sports Promotion Board. Vaishnaw had announced Special Cash Awards for the players (Gold winners- Rs 3 Crore, Silver winners- Rs 2 Crore, Bronze winners- Rs 1 Crore, up to 8th participants – Rs 35 Lakh, Participants- Rs 7.5 Lakh). The Railway Ministry had also announced cash prizes for the coaches from Indian Railways (Gold medal – Rs 25 Lakh, Silver medal – Rs 20 Lakh, Bronze medal – Rs 15 Lakh and attached to other participants – Rs 7.5 Lakh). On this occasion, athletes and coaches from Indian Railways were given Special Cash Awards with a total sum of Rupees Twelve Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Fifty Thousand. Following Indian Railways’ athletes and coaches were awarded with cash prizes:
- Darjeeling-Ghum section: Indian Railways to introduce new Diesel Joyride & resume Steam Joyride for tourists
- Indian Railways' doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus & Nimach-Ratlam rail lines approved; see benefits of these projects
- To boost security, Indian Railways launches Infrared Intruder Alarm System & first flight of surveillance drone
Players:
- Saikhom Mirabai Chanu awarded with Rs 2 crore
- Ravi Kumar awarded with Rs 2 crore
- Amit Rohidas awarded with Rs 1 crore
- Nilkanta Sharma awarded with Rs 1 crore
- Bajrang Punia awarded with Rs 1 crore
- Deep Grace Ekka awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Nikki Pradhan awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Gurjit Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Nisha awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Neha awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Sushila Chanu awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Monika awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Navjot Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Salima Tete awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Navneet Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Lalremsiami awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Vandana Katriya awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Kaml Preet Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh
- Vinesh Phogat awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Bhawana Jat awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Priyanka Goswami awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Sutirtha Mukherjee awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Pranati Nayak awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Annu Rani awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Revathy Veeramani awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh
Coaches:
- Vijay Sharma awarded with Rs 20 lakh
- Md. Ali Qamar awarded with Rs 15 lakh
- Anil Mann awarded with Rs 20 lakh
- Rajeev Tomar awarded with Rs 20 lakh
- Kuldeep Singh awarded with Rs 7.5 lakh
- S. Murali awarded with Rs 7.5 lakh
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.