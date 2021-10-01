Indian Railways’ medal winners and participants of Tokyo Olympics honoured with Special Cash Awards

The event was held to honour 25 medalist players and 6 coaches of Indian Railways who participated in the XXXII Olympic Games 2020 that took place in Tokyo, Japan.

Indian Railways’ Tokyo Olympic medal winners and participants felicitated! Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that assured career progression of sportsperson with Indian Railways is currently being worked out. The minister has instructed senior officials to come up with a draft of career progression of Railway sports persons by 30 October 2021. Recently, Vaishnaw felicitated medal winners and participants of Tokyo Olympics from Indian Railways in a function organized by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB). The event was held to honour 25 medalist players and 6 coaches of Indian Railways who participated in the XXXII Olympic Games 2020 that took place in Tokyo, Japan.

The Union Minister had announced Special Cash Awards to athletes and coaches of Indian Railways besides regular Cash Awards from Railway Sports Promotion Board. Vaishnaw had announced Special Cash Awards for the players (Gold winners- Rs 3 Crore, Silver winners- Rs 2 Crore, Bronze winners- Rs 1 Crore, up to 8th participants – Rs 35 Lakh, Participants- Rs 7.5 Lakh). The Railway Ministry had also announced cash prizes for the coaches from Indian Railways (Gold medal – Rs 25 Lakh, Silver medal – Rs 20 Lakh, Bronze medal – Rs 15 Lakh and attached to other participants – Rs 7.5 Lakh). On this occasion, athletes and coaches from Indian Railways were given Special Cash Awards with a total sum of Rupees Twelve Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Fifty Thousand. Following Indian Railways’ athletes and coaches were awarded with cash prizes:

Players:

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu awarded with Rs 2 crore

Ravi Kumar awarded with Rs 2 crore

Amit Rohidas awarded with Rs 1 crore

Nilkanta Sharma awarded with Rs 1 crore

Bajrang Punia awarded with Rs 1 crore

Deep Grace Ekka awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Nikki Pradhan awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Gurjit Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Nisha awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Neha awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Sushila Chanu awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Monika awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Navjot Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Salima Tete awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Navneet Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Lalremsiami awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Vandana Katriya awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Kaml Preet Kaur awarded with Rs 35 lakh

Vinesh Phogat awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh

Bhawana Jat awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh

Priyanka Goswami awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh

Sutirtha Mukherjee awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh

Pranati Nayak awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh

Annu Rani awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh

Revathy Veeramani awarded with Rs 7.5 Lakh

Coaches: