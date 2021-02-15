Indian Railways Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus biweekly special flagged off; see train timings, halts, other details

The newly launched Mau-Anand Vihar Bi-weekly Special train consists of 21 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in total.

Indian Railways connectivity between Mau and Delhi gets better! The new Mau-Anand Vihar Bi-weekly Special train has been flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday through video conferencing. The newly inaugurated train service will connect Mau with the national capital. According to the Railway Ministry, the train will bring socio-economic development to the Purvanchal region. Besides, with improved rail connectivity, local industries in the region are expected to get a boost. The newly launched Mau-Anand Vihar Bi-weekly Special train consists of 21 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in total. Following is the train schedule of Mau-Anand Vihar Bi-weekly Special:

On every Tuesday and Friday, train number 05139 Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus special will depart from Mau at 8.50 PM and will reach Anand Vihar Terminus the next day at 11:30 AM.

On every Wednesday and Saturday, train number 05140 Anand Vihar-Mau Bi-weekly special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 4:45 PM and will reach Mau at 6:20 AM the next day.

En route in both directions, the train will have stoppages at Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Aunrihar, Lucknow and Kanpur Central railway stations. According to the Railway Minister, this new special train connecting Mau with Anand Vihar in Delhi will fulfill the long pending demand of the people of the Purvanchal region. The new train will give a boost to this region’s economy, Goyal said.

In the present Government, the budget allocation for Indian Railways projects in the state of Uttar Pradesh has been increased to ten times as compared to the period of 2009-14, he said. Thus, an increase in budget allocation shows the commitment of the Modi government for the development of infrastructure in UP, the Railway Minister added. Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated two new Indian Railways projects in the state of Tamil Nadu- Chennai Beach-Attipattu fourth rail line and electrified Villupuram- Thanjavur- Thiruvarur single rail line sections.