Indian Railways’ Mangaluru central station to have two more platforms by September

Indian railways to introduce two new platforms at Mangaluru central railway station by next year! By the month of September next year, the Southern Railway zone is planning to complete the development work on two new station platforms at Mangaluru central railway station. Recently, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas visited the Mangaluru central railway station and reviewed the ongoing development work on the additional station platforms. The GM was quoted in a PTI report saying that the pit line work at the Mangaluru central railway station will be completed by the month of March. After that, the work on the two new station platforms will be taken up and will be completed within a duration of six months.

According to the General Manager, the new station platforms will pave way for running more train services from the railway station. The move will ease congestion, meeting the long-pending demand of the people belonging to the region. The report further said a petition was handed over by the members of the West Coast Railway yatri abhivriddhi committee to Thomas seeking the addition of a second entry point to the railway station from the direction of Attavar as well as the extension of Yeshwantpur – Mangaluru junction Gomateshwara express day train service till the Mangaluru central railway station.

Besides, the committee sought the extension of Puttur passenger train till Subrahmanya road railway station, Mumbai CST Express train’s extension to the central railway station, and also sanctioning a stoppage for Matsyagandha Express passenger train at Mangaluru Junction railway station. The GM promised to consider the committee’s demands. The Cheruvathur – Mangaluru passenger train service which helped several students from the state of Kerala studying in the city of Mangaluru, Karnataka will be reintroduced after assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, the General Manager further added.