Indian Railways Manduadih station in Varanasi is every traveller’s dream come true! Pics of swanky makeover

Indian Railways stations are now as beautiful as airports! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has been upgrading a beautifying several railway stations, and post revamp some of these stations are actually as swanky as airports. One such railway station is the Manduadih railway station in Varanasi. The upgrade of Manduadih railway station has caught the facncy of passengers, with several images of the station's new look doing the rounds. The Manduadih railway station now not only offers various passenger-friendly amenities but also boasts a world-class airport-like look. The Manduadih railway station, renovated under the Railway Ministry's station redevelopment and beautification initiative, has been provided with various modern features to offer best of the facilities to passengers. Some of the newly provided features include LED lights, stainless steel benches and LCD display panels. The station has also been provided with a revamped air-conditioned waiting lounge, dormitories, air-conditioned as well as non air-conditioned retiring rooms. Apart from these features, in a bid to beautify the railway station premises, fountains have been provided as well. Moreover, the station now also boasts a spacious waiting area, circulating area, cafeteria, food court, booking or reservation office, etc. Besides Manduadih, some of the recently revamped railway stations include New Delhi railway station, Mathura Junction, Jaipur Junction, Haridwar Junction, Patna Junction, Lonavala station among others. Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Indian government is also carrying out the redevelopment of several railway stations into world-class airport-like hubs. At present, the IRSDC is working on the renovation of Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar stations, providing both the railway stations with several state-of-the-art features. In the coming months, the IRSDC will also start working on the transformation of various other railway stations including Baiyyappanahalli, Chandigarh, Anand Vihar, Surat, Sabarmati, Kanpur, Bijwasa, Shivaji Nagar, Sabarmati, Gwalior, Nagpur, Thakurli, Kanpur, Amritsar, Gandhinagar (Jaipur) stations into swanky airport-like hubs.