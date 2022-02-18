Indian Railways’ Malda Town station gets IGBC Silver Rating for being eco-friendly

With the support of the Environment Directorate of the national transporter, Indian Green Building Council has developed the Green Railway stations rating system in order to facilitate the adoption of green concepts.

Eco-friendly Malda Town Railway Station gets Silver Rating! Indian Railways’ Malda Town station in West Bengal gets “SILVER” rating under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Railway project by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The railway station falls under the Malda Division of the Eastern Railway zone. According to a statement issued by the Eastern Railway zone, this achievement denotes a great demonstration of leadership in the field of Green Railway station in the Indian Railways network. With the support of the Environment Directorate of the national transporter, Indian Green Building Council has developed the Green Railway stations rating system in order to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, the Eastern Railway zone further stated.

The Green Railway stations rating system under the IGBC, thereby, encourages the reduction of adverse environmental impact arising out of station operations and maintenance as well as enhances the overall experience of railway passengers. Basically, the Green Railway station rating system helps to address national priorities such as conservation of water, energy efficiency, handling of waste, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence o­n the usage of virgin materials, and health as well as well being of occupants.

According to the statement issued by the Eastern Railway zone, the Green Railway stations rating system by the CII is basically organized into six mandatory environmental categories which include sustainable station facility, health hygiene and sanitation, water efficiency, energy efficiency, smart and green initiatives as well as innovation and development. For obtaining the Green Railway rating, the aforementioned mandatory needs are obligatory and must have to be achieved. The Eastern Railways’ Malda Town Railway station, which recently received the prestigious SILVER rating by IGBC, will certainly emerge as a model green railway station that would be a source of inspiration for other railway stations within the Eastern Railway, the zonal railway further noted.