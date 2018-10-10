Indian Railways’ Malda Town-New Delhi Express derails: List of trains cancelled and diverted

due to the derailment of train number 14003 Malda Town – New Delhi Express train on Lucknow Division today, many train services have been cancelled, short-terminated or have been diverted.

Indian Railways’ passengers, take a note! Due to derailment of train number 14003 Malda Town – New Delhi Express train today, several train services have been cancelled, short-terminated, as well as many train services, have been diverted. According to a press release issued by the Northern Railway zone of the national transporter, under which the train is operated, due to the derailment of train number 14003 Malda Town – New Delhi Express train on Lucknow Division today, the following train services have been cancelled, short-terminated or have been diverted:

Cancellation/Short-Termination of Trains:

Train number 14219/14220 Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity Express, journey commencing on October 10, will be short terminated/short originate from Rae Bareli.

Train number 14216 Lucknow-Allahabad Ganga Gomti Express, journey commencing on October 10, will remain cancelled.

Train number 14210/14209 Lucknow-Prayag Intercity Express, journey commencing on October 10, will remain cancelled.

Train number 54377 Prayag- Bareilly passenger train, journey commencing on October 10, will be short terminated at Rae Bareli. Train number 54378 Bareilly-Prayag passenger train will short originate from Rae Bareli.

Train number 14124 Kanpur-Pratapgrah Express, journey commencing on October 10 and train number 14123 Pratapgarh-Kanpur Express, journey commencing on October 11 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of Trains:

Train number 14123 Pratapgarh-Kanpur Central Express, journey commencing on October 10 will be diverted to run via Rae Bareli-Dalmau-Unnao-Kanpur.

Train number 14512 Saharanpur-Allahabad Nauchandi Express, journey commencing on October 9, have been diverted to run via Sultanpur-Pratapgarh-Allahabad.

Train number 14208 Delhi Junction-Pratapgarh Padmawat Express, journey commencing on October 9, diverted to run via Sultanpur-Pratapgarh.

Train numbder 14266 Dehradun-Varanasi Express, journey commencing on October 9, diverted to run via Sultanpur-Zafrabad-Varanasi.

Train number 12183 Bhopal-Pratapgarh Express, journey commencing on October 9, diverted to run via Sultanpur and it will be short terminated at Sultanpur. Train number 12184 Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express, journey commencing on October 10 will short originate from Sultanpur.

Train number 14369 Sangrauli-Bareilly Triveni Express, journey commencing on October 9, diverted to run via Dalmau-Unnao-Lucknow-Alam Nagar.

Train number 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Mail, journey commencing on October 9, diverted to run via Sultanpur-Zafrabad-Varanasi.

Train number 14265 Varanasi-Dehraun Express, journey commencing on October 10, diverted to run via Varanasi-Sultanpur-Luckow.

Train number 14215 Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express, journey commencing on October 10 will be diverted to run via Unchahar-Dalmau-Unnao-Lucknow.

In the train mishap, that happened today morning at around 6:00 AM near Harchandpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, seven passengers died and twenty one passengers were injured. Piyush Goyal has directed officials to effectively undertake relief and rescue operations as well as ordered an inquiry by Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.