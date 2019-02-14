Indian Railways makes bi-weekly Silambu Express swanky under Project Utkrisht; check salient features

Indian Railways has upgraded the existing rake of train number 16181/16182 Chennai-Sengottai Silambu Bi-weekly Express.

Silambu Express rake upgradation under Project Utkrisht: Indian Railways has upgraded the existing rake of train number 16181/16182 Chennai-Sengottai Silambu Bi-weekly Express, which travels on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rake has been given a new makeover with apricot and red exterior painting along with swanky interiors under the first phase of Project Utkrisht. According to information shared by Indian Railways, the first run of the new Utkrisht rake was carried from Chennai Egmore railway station to Sengottai railway station at 8:40 AM on Wednesday, 13 February 2019. Let us take a look at some salient features of the newly upgraded rake:

The exterior of the coaches now has polyurethane painting

The wash basins have hydrophobic coating

The toilets have epoxy flooring

Vinyl wrapped doorways and gang ways

The coaches have LED lighting for better illumination along with BLDC fans.

Bay mobile charging points have been made available

Glowing berth number indication board has been provided as well

Odourless toilets equipped with health faucet, stainless steel basins, taps, dustbins, bio toilets etc.

Fire extinguisher provided with anti-theft device

Refurbishing of damaged seat/berth

Braille signage facility has been provided for seat/berth numbers

Berths equipped with improved cushioning for passenger’s comfort

According to Southern Railway zone of the national transporter, under which train number 16181/16182 Chennai-Sengottai Silambu Bi-weekly Express is operated, the first phase of Project Utkrisht has been sanctioned by the Railway Board for upgradation of coaches at a total cost of Rs 44.40 crore. So far, in the Southern Railway zone, upgradation of 2 rakes has been completed, while the remaining 8 rakes will be completed shortly.