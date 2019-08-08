Indian Railways Maitree, Bandhan Express between Kolkata-Bangladesh may run more days in a week soon

Bangladesh and India, are working towards increasing the frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express trains running between the two countries

Indian Railways trains which operate between India and Bangladesh may witness an increase in their frequency! Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently stated that the two nations, Bangladesh and India, are working towards increasing the frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express trains running between the two countries, according to a PTI report. Nurul Islam Sujon, who is the Bangladesh Railway Minister recently met Piyush Goyal, and proposed that for advancing the connectivity between the two nations, the frequency of the trains must be increased. Bangladesh has proposed to increase the frequency of the Maitree Express from four to six days per week and that of Bandhan Express from the present schedule of one day a week to three days a week.

Piyush Goyal stated that they are working towards increasing the frequency of Maitree and Bandhan Express trains and want to take the shared agenda of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and PM Narendra Modi forward. Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit the country in the month of October. During the meeting between the two railway ministers, several issues were discussed including the speeding up of various projects. The railway ministers also want to make the system more interactive so that there are no delays.

The two trains, Maitree Express and Bandhan Express, connect India and Bangladesh. Maitree Express train runs between the cities of Kolkata and Dhaka, while the Bandhan Express train connects Kolkata of West Bengal to Khulna city of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh railway minister stated that Bangladesh was looking at India for railway technology and training so that its own railway network could be restored. He added that the increase in frequency of these trains will help in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Maitree Express is the first, modern-day express railway service between the two neighboring countries which re-established the connectivity between Dhaka and Kolkata. It was launched in the year 2008 with an inaugural train service. On the other hand, in the year 2017, the Bandhan Express was inaugurated, connecting Kolkata to the Bangladesh city of Khulna.