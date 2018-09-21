Indian Railways looks to install CCTV cameras at manned crossings for the safety of staff

The decision has been taken by the division following the recent incident of a railway employee getting attacked at a manned crossing near Sonipat in Haryana by local miscreants.

Another step to enhance safety: The Delhi division which falls under the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways is all set to install CCTV cameras at all manned crossings that fall under its jurisdiction. The decision has been taken by the division following the recent incident of a railway employee getting attacked at a manned crossing near Sonipat in Haryana by local miscreants. According to Indian Railways officials, quoted in a TOI report, as many as twenty four ‘vulnerable’ points have been identified across the network where both security deployment, as well as CCTV coverage, will take place in order to provide extra security to railway employees.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northern Railway, R N Singh was quoted in the report saying that CCTV cameras have already been installed at the crossing where the railway employee Kundan Pathak, was attacked by unknown assailants earlier this week. The incident took place at gate number 19 between Narela and Rathdana railway station near Sonipat in Haryana where the assailants chopped both the arms of the railway employee and also attacked his companion before fleeing. The DRM informed that the location where the incident took place has already been covered by CCTV surveillance and now, the railways is planning to cover twenty four more crossings under the network. He said that these locations have been chosen since they are situated in vulnerable spots. He added that the aim is to cover as many manned crossings as possible.

According to railway officials, the attacked railway employee has undergone a successful operation and his limbs have been reattached. All the medical expenses of the victims are being provided by the Northern Railways. They also claimed that both victims are recovering well and doctors have stated that both of them are going to be fine.

In order to provide extra security at these locations, the railway officials have written to Haryana police and the chief secretary as it is a law and order scenario, the report stated.