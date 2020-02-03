Indian Railways looks to enhance passenger experience! From punctual trains to hygienic food; top 5 steps

Indian Railways has plans to enhance the passenger experience through various digital technologies.

Indian Railways enhancing passenger experience through digital technologies! Besides new premium trains and world-class railway stations, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has plans to enhance the passenger experience through various digital technologies. The ‘Make in India’ Vande Bharat Express trains have been introduced on two routes, and further induction of as many as 44 new Train 18 sets has been initiated.

From the introduction of new Tejas Express style premium trains on major tourism routes to setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks, the national transporter is up for a major boost. Let us take a look at some of the steps that are being taken to improve the experience of passengers through new technologies, as highlighted in the Union Budget 2020 speech:

1. Indian Railways has provided fast and free WiFi facilities at over 5,500 railway stations across the country, benefitting the common public.

2. The budget stated that the automatic updation of train timings through the Real Time Train Information System is improving the punctuality of Indian Railways. Moreover, the system is giving an accurate estimate of train arrival as well as train departure to the passenger.

3. In a bid to help predict the possibility of a ticket confirmation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based system is being used by the national transporter.

4. Total transparency, as well as accountability in quality of food items, is being initiated through the use of CCTV cameras at IRCTC base kitchens which does live streaming of these kitchens. Also, food packets with QR codes are linked to the kitchen where they have been cooked or prepared.

5. With the provision of handheld devices and POS machines, digital payment is getting a boost.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister in her Union Budget 2020 speech stated that a sum of Rs 100 lakh crore would be invested in India’s infrastructure over the period of the next 5 years.