Indian Railways Local Trains Update: 100% Mumbai suburban services from today! Check details

Indian Railways Local Trains Update: Keeping in view the increased flow of passengers in local trains, Indian Railways has decided to run Mumbai’s suburban services to the pre-covid level. According to the national transporter, it has been decided that from 28 October 2021, the Central Railway and Western Railway zones will run suburban train services to pre-covid level i.e. 100 per cent o­n Mumbai Division. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown from 22 March 2020, the government had stopped local train services completely. Later from 15 June 2020, suburban train services were restarted by Indian Railways for essential service categories as identified by the State Government and approved by the Railway Ministry.

The categories of passengers who were allowed by the State Government of Maharashtra and approved by the Railway Ministry were subsequently enlarged in the month of August this year and in recent weeks to travel in suburban trains. At present, Central Railway and Western Railway zones are running 1702 and 1304 suburban train services o­n Mumbai Division of Central Railways and Western Railways network respectively which is 95.70 per cent of its total suburban services. From 28 October 2021, both the zonal railways, Central and Western zones will run local train services to pre-covid level o­n Mumbai Division i.e. 1774 local trains o­n Central Railways and 1367 local trains o­n Western Railways. Only categories identified by the Maharashtra state government and also as per the SOP released by them are allowed to travel.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of commuters as well as to clear the extra rush of passengers during this festive season, the national transporter is operating a total of 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja this year. Also, in order to ensure berth availability during this festive rush, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done.