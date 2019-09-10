Indian Railways lists achievements in 100-days! From safety to better passenger amenities, food; top 10 points

Indian Railways has registered best ever safety record with zero passenger fatalities during April-August 2019.

Indian Railways sets big goals! The Narendra Modi government after coming to power for a second consecutive term had approved a “100 Days Action Plan” of the Ministry of Railways, chaired by Piyush Goyal. Under the 100-day roadmap for the national transporter, several measures were taken by the Railway Ministry and with the implementation of these measures, significant achievements have been made within these 100 days. From registering new safety record to the introduction of more passenger-friendly services, take a look at all the major achievements made by Indian Railways in its 100 days action plan: