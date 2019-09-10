Indian Railways lists achievements in 100-days! From safety to better passenger amenities, food; top 10 points

Under the 100-day roadmap for the national transporter, several measures were taken by the Railway Ministry and with the implementation of these measures, significant achievements have been made within these 100 days.
Indian Railways sets big goals! The Narendra Modi government after coming to power for a second consecutive term had approved a “100 Days Action Plan” of the Ministry of Railways, chaired by Piyush Goyal. Under the 100-day roadmap for the national transporter, several measures were taken by the Railway Ministry and with the implementation of these measures, significant achievements have been made within these 100 days. From registering new safety record to the introduction of more passenger-friendly services, take a look at all the major achievements made by Indian Railways in its 100 days action plan:
- Higher investment in Indian Railways: Highest ever capital expenditure of Rs 1,60,176 crore in 2019-20 budget estimates has been recorded.
- Best ever safety record: Indian Railways has registered best ever safety record with zero passenger fatalities during April-August 2019.
- Security First: In a bid to tackle the menace of terrorism and naxalism in Indian Railways, the first Railway Commando Battalion ‘CORAS’ has been launched.
- Increase in speed: The national transporter has approved the raising of speed to 160 kmph on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi Howrah routes by 2022-2023. Also, 60 per cent increase in average speed of passenger trains has been approved. Moreover, Rajdhani train journeys to become fully overnight.
- New Rail lines: Approval has been granted for the third line between Allahabad- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, new Line between Sahjanwa-Dohrighat, new Line between Vaibhavwadi-Kolhapur and doubling of Line from New Bongaigaon-Aghori.
- Faster construction: Doubling and Gauge conversion and development of new lines has increased by 36 percent. Also, the elimination of manned level crossings increased by 220 per cent.
- Green Electrified Railways: A total of 1,106 RKM has been electrified across the entire Indian Railways network.
- New coaches and trains: Indian Railways is all set to start the second Vande Bharat Express service soon. As many as 95 trains have been upgraded to Utkrisht standard. Also, there has been a 29 per cent increase in the production of coaches.
- Passenger Services: Food packet system with QR codes linked to live kitchen feed has been introduced along with the commencement of Rail Neer Plant Mandideep, Bhopal. Free high-speed WiFi facility provided across 4,100 stations. Moreover, SMS facility introduced under which SMS alert is sent at the time of ticket booking including counter tickets, confirmed/RAC as well as the final status of reservation chart.
- Swachh Bharat, Swachh Railways: From April-August 2019, a total of 24,493 bio-toilets were installed in trains. Also, single use plastic material has been banned from 150th Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October 2019.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.