Indian Railways leads world by example! PM Modi flags off 1st ever diesel to electric conversion locomotive

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 10:13 AM

The converted electric locomotive delivers 10,000 HP against 2 X 2612 HP of two diesel locomotive (92 percent more power). A 10,000 HP of haulage power is adequate to haul a load up to nearly 5300 Tonnes, providing around 2:1 HP to trailing load ratio.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways now plans to convert all diesel locomotives into electric locomotives during mid life rehabilitation.

Indian Railways leads the way for the world! Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, Indian Railways has created history by converting a diesel locomotive into electric locomotive for the first time in the world. This all new converted energy-efficient electric locomotive has been flagged off by PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi today. In a first of its kind notable initiative, the diesel locomotive which has been converted to electric locomotive by the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi. The entire project is an Indian R&D innovation for the entire world, says Indian Railways. As India looks to reduce its carbon footprint, this ‘Make in India’ initiative by Indian Railways is a welcome step. Here are 5 interesting facts about the world’s first diesel to electric converted locomotive:

1.) The converted electric locomotive delivers 10,000 HP against 2 X 2612 HP of two diesel locomotive (92 percent more power). A 10,000 HP of haulage power is adequate to haul a load up to nearly 5300 Tonnes, providing around 2:1 HP to trailing load ratio.

2.) Interestingly, from concept to execution, the ‘Make in India’ project was completed at DLW in a record duration of 69 days, starting from 22 December 2017 to 28 February 2018.

3.) According to Indian Railways, the conversion cost of diesel locomotive into electric locomotive is less than the cost of midlife rehabilitation of a diesel locomotive.

4.) Other than being economical, it also leads to an increase in the average speed of freight trains, which would increase sectional capacity. The project was sanctioned on 27 November 2018 by the national transporter for commercial services.

5.) Last year, the converted electric locomotive completed trials at a maximum permissible speed of 75 kmph and successfully hauled 5200 tonnes of freight on its maiden journey from Varanasi to Ludhiana.

Watch video: The converted diesel to electric locomotive of Indian Railways

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways now plans to convert all diesel locomotives into electric locomotives during mid life rehabilitation. According to the national transporter, the ‘Make in India’ project is a step towards saving traction energy cost. It is being said that with conversion of diesel locomotives into electric locomotives, the fuel bill of Indian Railways will reduce significantly.

