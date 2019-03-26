Indian Railways launches train buddy Dablu R to create awareness; know all about this unique initiative

The Western Railway zone has announced prizes for best selfie posted on social media tagging WR.

From now on, travelling on Indian Railways will be more fun with Dablu R! Indian Railways recently launched a train buddy named ‘Dablu R’ who will be the new face of the Western Railway zone. The name of the newly launched mascot ‘Dablu R’ represents WR i.e. Western Railway. The train buddy- Dablu R was introduced to the public recently at Churchgate railway station, Mumbai at its exhibition area by putting up a selfie point up to 14 hours. The train buddy will talk to passengers through various social media platforms on various issues. Also, passengers can take selfies with Dablu R. Interestingly, the Western Railway zone has announced prizes for best selfie posted on social media tagging WR. The railways has also asked commuters to use #WRkaDabluR while posting their selfies on its social media platforms.

According to the national transporter, Dablu is a kind of a nick name that is similar to Bablu and R is his surname. The train buddy is a beloved friend of the fellow WR passengers who spread safety awareness messages and also educate commuters about the latest technology to ease their travelling. Dablu R will talk to passengers on behalf of the WR zone on various social media platforms.

While spreading safety awareness messages and educating commuters about the latest technology for better travel experience, the train buddy, Dablu R asked passengers to skip long lines and book their train tickets online using the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app. The train buddy also asked passengers to take a safer step and not trespass the railway tracks. Instead, he asked them to use Foot Over Bridges (FOBs).

By introducing the new train buddy, Dablu R, the WR zone aims to create awareness among passengers and educate them about safety measures which can be used to prevent any unfortunate accident and also to use modern technology like booking tickets online so that they can save their time from waiting in long lines to purchase tickets.