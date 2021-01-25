Indian Railways launches Premium Indent Policy to facilitate easy availability of rakes; details here

The scheme shall be optional.

Indian Railways Premium Indent Policy: In a bid to facilitate easy availability of rakes, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has launched Premium Indent Policy. According to the Railway Board, regarding rules for the registration of indent, allotment, and supply of wagons, one can refer to Chapter-II of Goods Traffic. In a statement that was issued on 11.12.2020, the Railway Board had said that the matter was examined. The competent authority had decided to stipulate the following guidelines regarding Premium Indent Policy, by inserting an additional para 201 (21) in the Chapter-II of Goods Traffic No. 41 Part-1 (Vol 1) with the below-mentioned points: