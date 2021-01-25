Indian Railways launches Premium Indent Policy to facilitate easy availability of rakes; details here

To facilitate easy availability of rakes, the Railway Ministry has launched Premium Indent Policy.
Indian Railways Premium Indent Policy: In a bid to facilitate easy availability of rakes, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has launched Premium Indent Policy. According to the Railway Board, regarding rules for the registration of indent, allotment, and supply of wagons, one can refer to Chapter-II of Goods Traffic. In a statement that was issued on 11.12.2020, the Railway Board had said that the matter was examined. The competent authority had decided to stipulate the following guidelines regarding Premium Indent Policy, by inserting an additional para 201 (21) in the Chapter-II of Goods Traffic No. 41 Part-1 (Vol 1) with the below-mentioned points:
According to the Railway Board, the scheme shall be optional.
In sidings, a date of supply of rakes can be indicated by the customer. Besides, it can also be indicated by the customer whether he will load if the rake is supplied after due date on Normal tariff rate.
A 5 per cent premium shall be required to be paid by the customer on normal freight. This shall be deposited in advance. The premium will be adjusted against the normal freight, in case the supply of the rake to the customer is done later than the indicated date on the indent.
Also, in the goods shed, the customer will be allowed to place premium indent. Priority will be given to the customer for allocation on two days as notified under the Preferential Traffic Order that has been issued by Railway Board’s Traffic Transportation directorate from time to time. However, the normal order of priority of indents will be followed on other days.
According to the board, the Premium Indent that has been placed once, cannot be withdrawn. It further said indent withdrawal shall invite forfeiture of the premium paid.
The Railway Board had also mentioned that this Premium Indent Policy will be inapplicable to restricted destinations as well as destinations regulated by quota.