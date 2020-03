Indian Railways launches new Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Intercity Express train; see full schedule here

Earlier, the Intercity Express train service used to run between Jaipur and Chandigarh. (Representational Image)

Indian Railways launches Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk Express! From now on, travelling between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan is going to be more convenient and comfortable! Recently, the inaugural run of Indian Railways’ Intercity Express train from Daulatpur Chowk in Una to the pink city, Jaipur was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. Earlier, the Intercity Express train service used to run between Jaipur and Chandigarh. According to the North Western Railway zone, the train service will benefit Indian Railways passengers travelling to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and will also give a boost to tourism in Dharamshala, Mohali, Anandpur Sahib, and nearby areas.

Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Intercity Express: Schedule, route

As per the new schedule, train number 19717 Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk Express will depart from Jaipur daily at 7:30 PM, arrive in Chandigarh at 7:10 AM and leave at 7:45 AM, arrive Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar at 7:57 AM and leave at 7:59 AM, arrive in Morinda at 8:26 AM and leave at 8:28 AM, arrive in Rupnagar at 9:18 AM and leave at 9:20 AM, arrive in Anandpur Sahib at 9:55 AM and leave at 10:00 AM, arrive in Nangal Dam at 10:30 AM and leave at 10:50 AM, arrive in Una Himachal at 11:15 AM and leave at 11:17 AM, arrive in Amb Andaura at 11:44 AM and leave at 11:46 AM, and finally reach Daulatpur Chowk at 12:15 PM.

While train number 19718 Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Express will depart from Daulatpur Chowk daily at 2:05 PM, arrive Amb Andaura at 2:23 PM and leave at 2:25 PM, arrive in Una Himachal at 2:56 PM and leave at 2:58 PM, arrive in Nangal Dam at 3:25 PM and leave at 3:35 PM, arrive in Anandpur Sahib at 3:53 PM and leave 3:55 PM, arrive in Rupnagar at 4:32 PM and leave at 4:34 PM, arrive in Morinda at 5:08 PM and leave at 5:30 PM, arrive in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar at 5:55 PM and leave at 6:03 PM, arrive in Chandigarh at 6:30 PM and leave at 6:50 PM, and finally reach Jaipur at 6:40 AM.