Indian Railways launches month-long mega safety drive from October 28; Here are the details

For Indian Railways (IR), safety continues to be the top priority and is accorded the greatest consideration. Ministry of Railways has ordered Zonal Railways to launch one month-long safety drive. It will start from today (28th October) to remove any gaps in the maintenance of locomotives, fixed assets, and rolling stock. During the mega safety drive, it will be ensured that actual procedures are being done and monitoring of human factors shall be taken care of.

Railway Board has directed all Zonal Railways to ensure that officers in headquarters and divisions carry out a detailed inspection and ensure the correction of deficiencies found during inspections within the drive. In each division, at least one headquarter officer must be on inspection every day during the safety drive. Additionally, a railway officer, in each major section of each division must be under Night Foot Plate Inspection. All sections of divisions are to be inspected by DRMs/ADRMs. The general health of fixed assets is to be examined, the ministry said on Friday.

What will be done under it?

This mega safety drive from Railway Board includes routine patrolling of all tracks (it should be monitored on day to day basis) and surprise checks at stations to ensure proper operational practices are being followed (no safety system is being ignored). In addition to these, gate, station, and other operating staff shall be encouraged to be alert.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, railways (in line with the principles of Special Campaign 2.0) undertook a cleanliness mission and had taken up all 7337 stations for the Cleanliness Campaign. A special focus was laid on mechanized cleaning of railway stations, informed the ministry. Special focus was given to the cleanliness of trains and railway stations. Interestingly, the Ministry of Railways has already carried out more than 7000 cleanliness campaigns. They cover offices, railway stations, workshops, and other offices.