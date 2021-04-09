Indian Railways launches Hansdiha-Godda new line in Jharkhand; starts Godda-New Delhi Humsafar special train

At present, 36 rail projects are being executed in the state with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal dedicated to the nation the Hansdiha-Godda new rail line on Thursday and also flagged off Godda-New Delhi Humsafar Express superfast special train through video conferencing. According to the Railway Ministry, the new rail line will benefit in cost-effective, better transportation facility, and quicker movement of commodities as well as it will give impetus to social-economic development in Dumka and Godda in the state of Jharkhand. Goyal said that this Hansdiha-Godda project was approved in the year 2011, however, until 2014 no progress was made. Till now, an investment of Rs 550 crore has been attracted by the project.

At present, 36 rail projects are being executed in the state with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. According to the ministry, an expenditure of Rs 663 crores has been spent, in total, for the development of infrastructure work as well as providing passenger amenities in Jharkhand. Hansdiha-Godda new rail line’s commissioning remained a long pending demand of common people of Jharkhand. This rail line will accelerate infra building as well as connectivity enhancement for this part of the state.

The length of the new line project is 32 km in total, which passes through the districts of Godda and Dumka in Jharkhand. There are five stations in the new line project- Hansdiha, Poreyahat, Kathwan, Godda and Gangwara. Development of infrastructure and passenger facilities have been augmented in all five railway stations. The 32 km new stretch has a speed potential of 120 kmph. Besides while commissioning the new line, 33 minor bridges and two major bridges have been constructed.

According to the ministry, Hansdiha-Godda new rail line is a coal priority project and the national transporter has taken all possible steps for the project’s speedy completion, keeping in view the movement of industrial inputs like coal, rapid development of business and industries as well as the creation of employment opportunities in Jharkhand. The introduction of trains in this new line will benefit passengers to proceed to the national capital. The new Humsafar Express superfast train service from Godda to New Delhi will facilitate a comfortable rail journey to New Delhi via Bhagalpur.