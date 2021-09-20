Indian Railways launches Biometric Token Machine at Secunderabad station for first time; See passenger benefits

Once the token is received by the passenger, he/she can reach the coach 15 minutes prior to the train's departure and easily board the train.

Indian Railways launches Biometric Token Machine services! In a bid to ensure passengers’ safety as well as ease the passenger congestion during boarding time, the South Central Railway zone recently launched Biometric Token Machine services for the first time at Secunderabad railway station. The newly installed Biometric Token Machine aims to ease the process of passenger boarding into unreserved coaches by avoiding long queues as well as by preventing brawls among travellers. Firstly, the machine records the information of each commuter such as their name, PNR number, train number and destination station. After this, the biometric information of the passenger such as photograph and finger print are captured.

Once this information is acquired, a token is auto generated by the machine with a serial number and the commuters must board the coaches as per their assigned number. Additionally, the information stored by the newly launched Biometric Token machine will also be useful in detecting crimes that are committed inside trains. Thus, it will act as a deterrence for miscreants.

According to a statement issued by South Central Railways, this Biometric Token Machine will give a big relief for those travelling in General Class coaches as they are not required to wait in queue for many hours. Once the token is received by the passenger, he/she can reach the coach 15 minutes prior to the train’s departure and easily board the train. Moreover, the South Central Railway zone also claimed that the Biometric Token Machine system at Secunderabad railway station will also help to minimize the manpower requirement of Railway Protection Force (RPF) to maintain the queue of passengers during boarding time.

The first ever Biometric Token Machine was launched on 14 September 2021. The South Central Railways also announced that the second Biometric Token Machine will also be installed at Secunderabad railway station shortly.