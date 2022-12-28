Indian Railways launches ‘Amrit Bharat’ scheme for development of stations

The Ministry of Railways has launched a new scheme ‘Amrit Bharat Station scheme’ for the modernisation of the railway stations across the country. The scheme envisages infrastructural development of more than 1,000 stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

The new scheme will be implemented as per needs and patronage of the railway stations. The scheme is based on the preparation of Master Plans and its implementation in phases to create Roof Plazas and city centres at the station in the long term.

Under the new scheme, attempts are being made to develop passenger amenities by clubbing different types of waiting halls and to provide good cafeteria and retail facilities as far as possible.

The station premises will be improved by well planned parking areas, properly designed signages, improved lighting, removal of unwanted structures, dedicated pedestrian pathways, widening of roads etc.

Scope of work under Amrit Bharat station scheme:-

Platforms

High level platforms (760 to 840 mm) will be provided at all categories of the railway stations. Generally, the length of the platforms shall be 600m. The special emphasis will be given on the drainage facility of the platform area. The drains will be covered by aesthetically designed theft resistant covers.

Wi-Fi/ Internet

The Master Plan includes the provision to provide free WiFi access to its users. The plan also includes the suitable spaces for 5G towers.

Multi-design furniture

The scheme includes the elimination of multi-design furniture in a phased manner. The existing furniture available in waiting rooms, platforms, retiring rooms, offices will be reviewed and if needed then more comfortable and durable furniture will be put.

Amenities for Divyangjan

The amenities for Divyangjan at the railway stations will be as per the norms and regulations issued by the Railway Board from time to time. Sufficient number of toilets shall be provided at all categories of stations for the Divyangjan. The toilets will be built so that it is easily visible, accessible, and appropriate to station usage.