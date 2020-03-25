Indian Railways last passenger train to start before Janta Curfew completes journey; all services stopped now

The Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express is the last train service on the entire Indian Railways network to complete its journey. (Representational image)

Indian Railways passenger trains finally come to a halt! With the entire nation in complete lockdown and the operations of passenger train services being cancelled by the government, the last Indian Railways’ train, which started its run before Janta curfew has completed its journey! According to the East Central Railway zone, train number 15906 Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express that started from Dibrugarh railway station at 11:05 PM before Janta curfew on 21 March 2020 finally reached its destination, Kanyakumari today at 9:36 AM, 20 minutes before its scheduled arrival time. The Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express is the last train service on the entire Indian Railways network to complete its journey.

According to details shared by the East Central Railway zone, the train covered a total distance of 4205 kilometres, starting from the farthest North-East part of the country to the extreme southern part of the country before reaching its destination. The zone expects to be at the service of the public once again as soon as the nation overcomes the threat of novel Coronavirus or COVID 19 infection. The zonal railways further urged the public to stay at home and help them to get back to their services at the earliest.

Even though Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has cancelled the passenger train operations, the goods/freight train services are still operational. According to the ministry, at present, the national transporter is operating only freight train services across the country. Measures are being taken by Indian Railways to ensure the availability of essential items through the uninterrupted goods train services, the ministry stated. The ministry also stated that staff of Indian Railways, deployed in control rooms for goods train operations, maintenance staff, line staff, security personnel as well as medical staff in railway hospitals are continuously working 24X7.

For all the cancelled passenger train services, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is said to give full and automatic refund to passengers. Thus, in this case, passengers are not required to cancel their booked tickets.