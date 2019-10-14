Indian Railways largest AC waiting room opened at Patna Junction station! Details of facilities, services here

Patna Junction waiting hall is the first such waiting hall opened across the country which can accommodate as many as over 500 passengers at a time.

Indian Railways’ largest AC waiting hall opened at Patna Junction station! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has given a big gift to its passengers by opening the largest fully air-conditioned waiting hall at the busy Patna Junction railway station in the state of Bihar. The Patna junction station’s waiting hall is unique in several ways as it has been equipped with several modern passenger-friendly amenities and been redeveloped at a grand scale. According to the Railway Ministry, the Patna Junction waiting hall is the first such waiting hall opened across the country which can accommodate as many as over 500 passengers at a time. The waiting room has been equipped with facilities in such a way that passengers can wait here for a long time, irrespective of the class of train ticket. The passengers who have a platform ticket can also enter the waiting room.

Nilesh Kumar, Station Director, Patna Junction has said that this waiting room is unique as the entire power consumption of the hall is being done only through the use of solar energy. In this way, the waiting hall is environment-friendly in terms of its power consumption and energy requirements.

Some of the main features of the largest Indian Railways AC waiting hall are: