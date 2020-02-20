Indian Railways KSR Bengaluru station is super clean – thanks to these initiatives

IRSDC has also took up some specific tasks with regard to the Swacch Bharat program

Indian Railways KSR Bengaluru station is well-maintained with clean and hygienic station premises! The Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) has taken several initiatives for the maintenance of the Bengaluru City railway station in Karnataka. IRSDC is a special purpose vehicle of the Railway Ministry and has been entrusted with the task of redeveloping various railway stations on the Indian Railways network. An IRSDC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that a team of the IRSDC has been delegated at the KSR Bengaluru station, which is dedicated towards the cleanliness and maintenance of the station premises.

According to IRSDC, the tasks of the station facility management include housekeeping, maintenance of technical services, waste management as well as the commercialisation of some of the station assets such as shops, advertisements, parking. The responsibilities of the IRSDC team are as follows:

Monitoring day to day activities of the station facility management.

Coordination with the Divisional Railway zone

Exploration of public funding through CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities

For the cleanliness and maintenance of the KSR Bengaluru station, the recent initiatives which have been taken by IRSDC are as follows:

Usage of environment friendly chemicals (Buzil Rossari) for cleaning purposes.

Usage of biodegradable, green color, garbage bag (50 micron) for garbage disposal.

Entry prohibition of garbage vehicles to the platforms.

Streamlined the garbage collection process and iImproved the cleaning standards

The implementation of a checklist to record the daily and weekly cleaning activities as per the schedule for the house keeping and machines.

Creation of a housekeeping studio.

Daily Briefing and debriefing for staff at each shift.

Site specific on job training which includes the monthly training for staff on SOP of cleaning, machine operating, chemical, material, do’s & don’ts at the site by the respective suppliers.

Implementation of the scrap disposal process

Apart from the above, IRSDC has also took up some specific tasks with regard to the Swacch Bharat program, which are as follows: