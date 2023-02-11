Indian Railways: Know how and whom to approach for medical emergencies at railway stations, on-board train

Indian Railways has taken several initiatives to comfort commuters while travelling. From keeping the cars clean to pantry services to introducing ‘baby berths’ for parents travelling with small kids, Railways has left no stone unturned in providing comfortable and convenient travel to passengers. The latest addition to the list is medical facilities on-board and at the nearest stations.

The national transporter has instructed the concerned authorities to provide a medical box containing life-saving medicines, equipment, oxygen cylinder, etc at all railway stations and passenger trains throughout the country.

The move is in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and the recommendations of an expert committee led by doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Whom to approach in need?

At the time of a medical emergency in trains or at railway stations, the passengers can seek the help of front-line staff i.e. Train Ticket Examiner (TTE), Train Guards or Superintendents, Station Master, etc. The TTE or Train Guard will pass the information immediately to the next station, where the doctors will take care of the concerned patient. Apart from these, one can also reach out to railway administration using Twitter and Mobile phones.

The railways conducted regular refresher courses for the front-line staff. It also provided the list of nearby hospitals and doctors along with their contact numbers at all railway stations. The ambulance services of Railways, state government, private hospitals, and ambulance service providers are utilized to transport the injured or sick passengers to the nearest hospitals or doctor’s clinics.