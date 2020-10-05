Mango, Onion, Banana special Kisan Trains! Indian Railways identifies new routes for Kisan Rail; Check details

The government identified special seasonal trains for farmers to send fresh vegetables, fruits as well as other perishable goods to buyers across the country.

Modi government identifies Mango special, Onion Special, Banana Special, Sapota Special as some of Indian Railways routes to run Kisan Rail! At present, the Rail and Agriculture ministries are working to institutionalize these routes or corridors, in order to make them season specific to a vegetable or a fruit. Apart from vegetables and fruits, the plan also includes carrying meat and fish in refrigerated containers in the future, according to officials quoted in an IE report. So far, the identified Kisan Rail routes and seasons include:

Banana and Onion Special Kisan Rail service from Nashik and Jalgaon to Delhi between the months of March and December

Mango Special Kisan Rail service from the state of Andhra Pradesh to Delhi between April and June

Banana Special Kisan Rail service for export from Anantpur to Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Sapota Special Kisan Rail service from Valsad, Surat and Navsari in the state of Gujarat to Delhi between the months of April and November

Protein Special Kisan Rail service for packaged meat from UP’s Dadri or Kanpur areas to Mumbai and Gujarat ports (already an established route)

According to officials, so far, at least four test Kisan Rail trips have been completed without any delays. Railway Board chairman V K Yadav had said that another Kisan Rail will start soon from Nagpur to the national capital. According to Yadav, this will help farms as they can get together to book a truck to send the load to the station. The national transporter, if the initiative gains ground, plans to create a “hub and spoke” arrangement. Under this arrangement, trains will bring in supplies from smaller points to big railway stations from where they will be transported in one train. A senior government official said, a bulk consignment of fruits and vegetables can be booked by any large trader and can be transported by train. But under this new initiative, even the smallest of quantities from small farmers will be accepted.

It is being estimated by the officials that farmers will save around Rs 1,000 for a distance of around 2,000 km when compared to trucks, other than the assurance of a set timetable as well as a guaranteed schedule. A South Coast Railway senior official was quoted in the report saying that from around 30% wastage in trucks that take several days to transport fruits from the state of Andhra Pradesh to the national capital, so far, the wastage in train services has been next to nil. Besides, goods have reached destinations within a period of two days, he added.