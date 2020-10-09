Indian Railways’ Kisan Rail gets an overwhelming response! Registers best ever loading of 187.41 tonnes

The Central Railway zone's Sangola recently registered the best ever loading of 187.41 tonnes.

Kisan Rail Train Service: The newly launched Kisan Rail by Indian Railways gets an overwhelming response! The Central Railway zone’s Sangola recently registered the best ever loading of 187.41 tonnes of as many as 15,477 packages, according to details shared by the Railway Ministry. A few days ago, the railway zone issued a statement mentioning that the country’s first Kisan Rail that started operations on Central Railway network from 7 August 2020 has now become a trend setter as it now runs between Devlali and Muzaffarpur triweekly. Up to 2 October 2020, the Kisan Rail train carried 5,223 tonnes in 19 trips. Perishable items such as pomegranate (anar), green chilli, capsicum, lemon, ginger, iced fish are transported in Kisan Rail.

Recently, some routes across the Indian Railways network were identified by the government to run Kisan Rail train services such as Mango special, Banana Special, Sapota Special, Onion Special, etc. The Railway and Agriculture ministries are currently working to institutionalize some Indian Railways corridors or routes to make them season specific to a vegetable or a fruit. Other than fruits and vegetables, the plan also includes transporting meat and fish in refrigerated containers in the near future. So far, the government has identified the following routes and seasons to run Kisan Rail: