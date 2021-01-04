Indian Railways’ Kempegowda International Airport station is all set to serve Bengalureans from today; details

From today, people of Bengaluru can take a train to the city's international airport, Devanahalli station.

Good news for Bengalureans! Now arriving at Bengaluru airport to get easier and convenient as you can take Indian Railways’ train to the airport. Recently, Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa announced that starting from 4 January 2021, citizens of Bengaluru can take a train to the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station, from the city, according to a PTI report. On Sunday, Yediyurappa tweeted that from Monday onwards, people of Bengaluru can take a train to the city’s international airport, Devanahalli station. The national transporter will operate trains from Bengaluru city station to the newly built Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli railway halt station, he stated.

According to the South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways, from 4 January 2021, three pairs of DEMU services would be introduced from Bengaluru area to the new Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli railway halt station (KIAD). The DEMU services would continue until the further announcement, South Western Railways further stated. According to Indian Railways, besides DEMU services, Yesvantpur Bangarpet KSR Bengaluru DEMU train, as well as Bengaluru Cantonment Bangarpet Yesvantpur DEMU train, would also run via the newly opened Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli railway station with a halt at KIAD.

The national transporter had said the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) and the South Western Railway zone have partnered to set up a railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Indian Railways believes that this synergy would lead to hassle-free, eco-friendly, quick travel to the Bengaluru International Airport. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, this will go a long way in enhancing last-mile connectivity to the airport, and benefit lakhs of commuters as well as reduce the traffic congestion drastically. The South Western Railway zone today tweeted that it has rolled out the train exactly at 4:45 from KSR Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli halt railway station.